'Showed Rahul his place?': BJP jabs at Congress over Tejashwi only Mahagathbandhan poster for Bihar Tejashwi Yadav alone featured on the Mahagathbandhan's press conference poster for the upcoming press conference.

Patna:

Ahead of the Mahagathbandhan press conference in Patna, where Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is expected to be named the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar election, the BJP has taken a dig at the Congress, noting that Rahul Gandhi’s photograph is missing from the event’s posters.

BJP targets Congress over missing Rahul Gandhi photo

The posters for the press meet feature only Tejashwi Yadav’s image. Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot, who recently rushed to Patna to mediate between the RJD and Congress during tense seat-sharing talks, is likely to appear alongside Tejashwi at the event. After weeks of wrangling, the Mahagathbandhan allies hope to project a united front at today’s press conference.

The BJP seized on the absence of Rahul Gandhi’s photo to mock the Congress. “Joint PC? But only one picture. Rahul Gandhi & Congress ka ‘samman chori’. Showed Congress & Rahul his place?” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla wrote on X.

His comment referenced Gandhi’s earlier “vote chori” campaign, in which he accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP to manipulate elections—an allegation denied by both the BJP and the poll body.

“So much for Rahul’s macho man bravadogiri. If alliance partners are threatened, imagine Janta ke saath kya hoga,” Poonawalla added, urging followers to “save the tweet” in case Gandhi “capitulates”.

Mahagathbandhan seeks to display unity after seat-sharing standoff

The RJD and Congress had been locked in a dispute over seat allocations, with both parties insisting on contesting certain constituencies. The Congress had demanded a larger share, which led to overlapping candidate announcements in several seats. Such clashes risk splitting opposition votes and potentially aiding the BJP and JD(U).

To resolve the impasse, Gehlot was dispatched to Patna to mediate between the allies. Leaders now claim that most issues have been settled, though a few constituencies may still see “friendly fights”.

Seat distribution among allies

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the RJD contested 144 seats and won 75, while the Congress fielded candidates in 70 constituencies and secured 19. For the upcoming polls, the RJD has announced candidates for 143 seats and the Congress for 59. Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) may contest 15 seats, while around 30 have been allotted to Left parties including the CPI(ML), CPI(M), and CPI.

Although overlapping nominations remain in some areas, alliance leaders are expected to address these issues after today’s press conference, which aims to formally launch the coalition’s joint campaign.