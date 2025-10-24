Mahagathbandhan to release Bihar polls manifesto on Oct 28, govt jobs and reservation cap among major promises Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: The development comes a day after the opposition camp declared Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate. It is expected that the poll manifesto of the Mahagathbandhan will largely focus on providing government jobs.

Patna:

The Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan will release its manifesto for the two-phase assembly elections in Bihar on October 28 in presence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other top leaders of the INDIA bloc. The development comes a day after the opposition camp declared Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani as its deputy CM face.

It is expected that the poll manifesto of the Mahagathbandhan, which also includes the Congress and the Left parties, will largely focus on providing government jobs, and making jeevika didis and contractual workers permanent. Additionally, it may also have a provision to provide reservation in all private educational institutions in the state.

Tejashwi Yadav's promise to jeevika didis, contractural workers

Notably, RJD's Yadav on Wednesday announced that jeevika didis and the contractual workers would be made permanent if the INDIA bloc comes to power in the state. In a press conference in Patna, Yadav also said that interest loans for jeevika didis would also be waived off. Currently, there are more than 1.45 crore jeevika didis in Bihar.

"Our government will also provide Rs 5 lakh health insurance cover to all 'Jeevika Didis' in the state. They will also be given an additional Rs 2000 as an allowance per month if they are engaged in other government activities," Yadav, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, said.

One govt job to every family promise

Yadav, a former deputy chief minister, had also promised that the INDIA bloc will provide one government job to every household in Bihar within 20 days after coming to power in the state, drawing the ire of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Attacking the NDA, Yadav had said that it was not 'jumlebaazi' and the alliance was not cheating anyone. "We will make a new Act for it within 20 days of forming the government, and in 20 months, not a single house will be without a government job," Yadav had said.

Assembly elections in Bihar will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.