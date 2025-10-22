Tejashwi Yadav promises Rs 30,000 salary, permanent govt jobs to contractual workers in big Bihar polls move Yadav said his government will make permanent all the Jeevika CM (Community Mobilisers) Didis will be made permanent and will be given the status of a government employee while increasing their salaries

New Delhi:

In another major poll promise ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday announced giving permanent government jobs with a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 to all 'Jeevika CM Didis' in the state if the Mahagathbandhan is voted to power.

Yadav said his government will make permanent all the Jeevika CM (Community Mobilisers) Didis will be made permanent and will be given the status of a government employee while increasing their salaries, adding this has been a long-pending demand of the people. Besides, he also announced permanent government jobs to all contractual employees in the state.

"All of you are aware that injustice was done to the Jeevika Didis under this government... We have decided we will also increase their salary to Rs 30,000 per month. This is not an ordinary announcement. This has been the demand of Jeevika Didis," he said during a press conference in Patna.

Here are the key announcements made by Tejashwi Yadav:

The interest on loans taken by the women to 'Jeevika Didi' groups will be waived.

Interest-free loans will be provided for two years.

Women of the Jeevika group will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 for performing other government-related work.

The government will provide insurance coverage of up to Rs 5,00,000.

Under the daughter and mother schemes, benefits will be provided from B to E: B for Benefit, E for Education, T for Training, and I for Income.

All contractual employees will be made permanent Bihar government employees.

Speaking about the contractual employees, Tejashwi said, "Their services are terminated without any explanation, 18% GST is deducted from their salary every month, and female employees are not given two days of leave, and we will be changing all this.

Tejashwi's government jobs promise

This is the second poll promise by Tejashwi for Bihar after he promised a government job for every household in the state within 20 months of being voted to power. On October 9, he announced that a new law guaranteeing employment would be introduced within 20 days of forming the government. He further stated that the scheme would be fully implemented across the state within 20 months of taking office.

"We will ensure that every household will have a person with a government job after our government comes to power. We will make a new act for it within 20 days of forming the government, and in 20 months, not a single house will be without a government job,” Yadav had said.