'No confusion, will reveal at right time': Tejashwi Yadav on Mahagathbandhan's Bihar CM face The remarks come after Tejashwi Yadav himself decalered as the "original chief ministerial candidate" of the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan during a rally with Rahul Gandhi last month.

Patna:

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday firmly dismissed the claims of any confusion over the Chief Ministerial face within the opposition’s Mahagathbandhan ahead of the assembly elections, making it clear that the name will be revealed when the time is right.

While flagging off his 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra,' the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly said that there is absolutely no doubt or uncertainty about the CM candidate and that the opposition will make the announcement at the appropriate moment.

"There is no confusion in our alliance. Bihar's people ar its true owners and they are ones who will choose the chief minister. This time, the people want a change. Ask anyone in Bihar who they want to see as chief minister, you will get your answer,” the RJD leader said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Tejashwi on Bihar seat sharing

Only last week, the former deputy chief minister made a direct appeal to the people of Bihar, urging them to support him in every constituency. “This time, Tejashwi will contest all 243 seats. Whether it is Bochahan or Muzaffarpur, Tejashwi will fight. My appeal to all of you is to vote in my name. Tejashwi will work to take Bihar forward… All of us must work together and remove this government,” he declared.

Just last month, Tejashwi Yadav had also openly positioned himself as the Chief Ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) during the concluding phase of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar.

Tejashwi to be Opposition's CM face?

Addressing a rally in Ara, he launched a sharp attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, branding him a "copycat CM" who merely imitates his policies and makes hollow announcements. “Do you want an original Chief Minister or a duplicate?” he asked the crowd, sparking a loud response.

In front of Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi proclaimed himself to be the "original chief ministerial candidate" of the alliance. "Tejashwi is moving ahead. The government is following behind," he declared at the rally, drawing cheers from the audience as Gandhi watched on.