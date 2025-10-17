Chunav Manch 2025: Tejashwi can never be like Lalu Yadav, says Pappu Yadav at India TV's Bihar conclave I will not let anyone live under economic stress in any part of the country at a time when politics is done on Hindu-Muslim lines and money is used for election tickets, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav said at India TV's Chunav Manch.

Patna:

Rajeev Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, took the stage at India TV's Chunav Manch 2025 – the political conclave for the Bihar elections on Friday, responding to questions on his political inclination, equation with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and who will be the next chief minister. Weighing upon the RJD, he said Tejashwi Yadav can never be like his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and that the former had a chance to serve the state but did not utilise it.

While the independent MP chose not to directly answer questions, he took jibes at the political parties, claiming they do not talk about economic upliftment but rather stick to communal divide.

"I will not let anyone live under economic stress in any part of the country at a time when politics is done on Hindu-Muslim and money for election tickets," he said.

On questions regarding his equation with Tejashwi Yadav, Pappu Yadav said he called the RJD leader "Jan Nayak" out of respect, and it should not be taken otherwise, adding that social justice icon Karpoori Thakur is the "real jan nayak".

"What he (Tejashwi) says about not trusting me, I won't go into that," Yadav said while dodging questions about his relations with the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Speaking about his voter base, Yadav said the fanbase has not been earned by distributing money but by seeing the work he has done for them.

'Elections are swayed by sentiments, not real issues'

He also delivered rather controversial remarks and said people only vote on sentiments and not on important issues while trading barbs at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He accused the BJP and the Prime Minister of taking votes on the basis of the Pulwama martyrs.

Why did Pappu Yadav part ways with Lalu Yadav?

"After the social justice movement, people wanted change. When all the parties were fighting together against the Congress, I was with them, but even after years of that movement, everyone thought that Bihar would go towards economic reforms," he said.

But, instead, political solutions were given to the people of the state and not economic upliftment and progress – this was against my ideology," he said.

Pappu Yadav's split from Lalu Yadav stemmed from both ideological differences and personal rivalries within the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). In 2015, he was expelled from the party after publicly criticising Lalu Yadav's leadership style and the growing influence of his family in the RJD. Pappu accused Lalu of promoting dynastic politics and failing to address issues such as corruption, law and order, and social justice in Bihar.

Lalu's camp, on the other hand, viewed Pappu Yadav as a disruptive and outspoken figure who frequently embarrassed the party with his independent stance and statements against senior leaders.

After his expulsion, Pappu Yadav formed his own outfit, the Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik). However, in 2024, he merged his party with the Congress.

On Tejashwi Yadav becoming Bihar CM

"He should do good if given a chance to become the chief minister of Bihar. Narendra Modi got the chance, but he never spoke the truth. Chirag Paswan always lives in a dilemma, and the country has no place for such people," he said.