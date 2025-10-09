Tejashwi announces government job for every Bihar household within 20 months in big poll promise Bihar elections: Every household will be given government job within 20 months, Tejashwi announces

Patna:

In a major poll promise which may prove a game-changer for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday announced that one person from every household in Bihar without a government job will be given if the Mahagathbandhan is voted to power in the assembly elections next month.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, Yadav announced that a new law guaranteeing employment would be introduced within 20 days of forming the government. He further stated that the scheme would be fully implemented across the state within 20 months of taking office.

"We will ensure that every household will have a person with a government job after our government comes to power. We will make a new act for it within 20 days of forming the government, and in 20 months, not a single house will be without a government job,” Yadav said.

Bihar assembly elections 2025

The announcement comes ahead of the Bihar assembly elections in November. The 243-seat assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will be done on November 14.

The former deputy chief minister also asserted that this is the first of the many announcements he will be making ahead of the assembly elections, stressing that their priority is to provide employment to the people of Bihar rather than giving them an "unemployment allowance" as done by the Nitish Kumar's government.