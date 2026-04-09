PM Modi slams TMC over infiltration, unveils six key guarantees ahead of Bengal polls

Kolkata:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the people of West Bengal were keen to remove the TMC from power in the state. Addressing a public meeting in Haldia, PM Modi said CM Mamata Banerjee will face defeat at her strong bastion Bhabanipur, in a similar way she lost Nandigram in 2021 polls.

"This time, Bengal has resolved to overcome every adverse circumstance... BJP's victory can be seen in this enthusiasm. What happened 5 years ago in Nandigram is going to happen again this year in Bhabanipur and in the entire West Bengal," PM Modi said.

TMC blocked Bengal's development, says PM Modi

Making BJP’s poll push in the state, PM Modi said TMC rule has prevented West Bengal from taking the route of development, asserting that the upcoming election was to re-establish the glory of the state.



"This election in Bengal is not a normal election. This is an election to re-establish the glory of Bengal. It is an election to strengthen the foundation of a developed Bengal, and its first and most significant step will be the ousting of this ruthless government... India is making rapid progress today. It boasts the fastest growth rate in the world. This signifies that while numerous states across the country have embarked on the path of progress, the TMC's ruthless government is dragging Bengal down," he said.

PM Modi claims TMC facilitated infiltration

PM Modi slammed the ruling TMC over the issue of illegal migrants, saying infiltrators were flourishing under Mamata’s rule while the state’s own people were migrating to other places.



“Once, people from across the country used to come to Haldia for work. Today, the youth from this very place are migrating to the Andamans and Odisha; they are heading towards other states in search of employment. Under the TMC government, the only thing that has truly flourished is a factory for infiltrators. TMC is for manufacturing fake documents and engaging in cattle smuggling. The politics of TMC is based on fear," he said.

PM Modi's six guarantees for Bengal