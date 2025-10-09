Who all were Deputy CMs of Bihar and which is the only one who rose to become the state's Chief Minister? The elections for 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, while the counting of votes will be undertaken on November 14.

Political parties are holding intense deliberations to seal the seat-sharing pact for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections. Leaders of both Mahagathbandhan and NDA are holding meetings as several parties are reported to be unhappy over the allocations of seats.

BJP’s Nityanand Rai is likely to meet LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan today in Delhi to discuss the issue. Besides, RJD is set to hold its parliamentary board meeting at Rabri Devi’s residence in Patna on Friday. This meeting was proposed for today but was postponed.

Bihar has so far seen 10 deputy chief ministers from across the political parties.

Anugrah Narayan Sinha: Bihar's first deputy CM (1946–1957)

Anugrah Narayan Sinha was a prominent freedom fighter and a close associate of Rajendra Prasad. He served as Bihar’s first Deputy Chief Minister under Sri Krishna Sinha’s tenure as CM. Anugrah played a key role in shaping Bihar's administrative and educational framework.

Karpoori Thakur: Bihar's Jan Nayak (1967–1968)

Karpoori Thakur served as Bihar’s deputy CM from 1967-68 under Mahamaya Prasad Sinha. He was known as the champion of the backward classes and earned the title of “Jan Nayak” in Bihar.

Jagdeo Prasad: Brief Stint as Deputy CM (1968)

A socialist, Jagdeo Prasad served briefly as deputy CM in 1968. He was in the office for just five days. Known for his fiery speeches and slogan “pachas mein pachas” (50% share for the backward castes), he remained a significant figure in Bihar’s social justice movement.

Ram Jaipal Singh Yadav: deputy CM under Congress rule (1971–1972)

A loyal Congress leader, Ram Jaipal Yadav served as deputy CM during a politically unstable period. Despite his long political career, he did not ascend to the chief minister’s office.

Sushil Kumar Modi: BJP's longest-serving deputy CM (2005–2013, 2017–2020)

Sushil Modi played a crucial role in the Nitish Kumar-led NDA governments, handling the finance portfolio and helping shape Bihar’s economic reforms. Though often speculated as a CM contender, he never assumed the top role. He holds the record of BJP’s longest serving deputy CM.

Tejashwi Yadav: Youngest deputy CM (2015–2017, 2022–2024)

The RJD leader, Tejashwi Yadav served as deputy CM in two non-consecutive terms, from 2015-17 and 2022-24. He was assigned this role in the Nitish Kumar-led government on both the occasions.

Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi: dual deputies (2020–2022)

In a unique arrangement after the 2020 elections, Bihar saw two Deputy Chief Ministers — Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, both from the BJP. Their tenure was marked under CM Nitish Kumar.

Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha: Current deputy CMs (2024–Present)

As of 2024, Bihar again has two Deputy Chief Ministers — Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, both from the BJP. They are currently serving under CM Nitish Kumar.

Karpoori Thakur only person to serve as CM and deputy CM

Among the aforementioned leaders, Karpoori Thakur is the only leader who served as both chief minister and deputy CM. His leadership qualities and cult led him to the top post — serving as Chief Minister first in 1970–71 and again from 1977–79.

Thakur remains the only person in Bihar’s political history to have served as both deputy chief minister and later as chief minister.