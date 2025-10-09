Bihar Elections 2025 LIVE: Nitish Kumar, Chirag to hold party meetings amid seat-sharing logjam Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in a press conference on Monday, announced that the Bihar Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases — on November 6 and November 11. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.

With the Election Commission announcing the schedule for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, political activity across the state has intensified. Parties are now engaged in high-stakes negotiations over seat-sharing arrangements ahead of the polls. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan is set to hold a crucial strategy meeting with party leaders in Patna today, amid tussle over seat-sharing in NDA. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is spearheading the BJP’s seat-sharing discussions in Bihar, has arrived in Patna for a second round of talks with Paswan.

Meanwhile, on the opposition front, the Mahagathbandhan alliance is also facing internal friction over the distribution of seats. Partners such as Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the Left parties are reportedly demanding a greater share of seats.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in a press conference on Monday, announced that the Bihar Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases — on November 6 and November 11. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.