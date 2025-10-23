Bihar Election: Political parties make bold promises in battle for votes; key announcements unveiled Parties are also making big promises to attract voters, even though some of these assurances may not be fiscally prudent.

Bihar is set to witness assembly elections in two phases, on November 6 and 11. The Mahagathbandhan alliance—a coalition of the RJD, Congress, and VIP—is striving hard to wrest power from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP (RV), is making every effort to retain power.

All the political parties participating in the polls are conducting vigorous campaigns to secure victory. They are also making bold promises to attract voters, even though some of these assurances may not be fiscally prudent.

Here’s a list of key promises made by political parties participating in the polls

Mahagathbandhan (RJD-led alliance) promises:

- Permanent government jobs paying Rs 30,000 per month for Jeewika workers

- Government job for every household

- Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women under the ‘Mai Bahin Maan Yojana’

- Reservation to exceed the current 50 per cent limit

- Reservations in admissions across all private educational institutions in Bihar

NDA promises (already implemented, but continuation expected):

- Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana: Financial support to women to start businesses. Initial Rs 10,000 transferred via DBT, with up to Rs 2 lakh more for agriculture, crafts, tailoring, etc

- 125 units of free electricity per household (since August 1)

- Mukhyamantri Nischay Swayam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana: Rs 1,000 monthly allowance for up to two years for unemployed graduates

- Old age pension of Rs 1,100

Jan Suraj promises:

- Lift the liquor ban immediately after coming to power

- Provide Rs 2,000 monthly to people over 60 years old, including men, women, widows and specially-abled individuals for basic needs

- Set up a new department for relief, rehabilitation, and employment for migrants within a year

- Send children to private schools and pay their fees until government schools improve

- Declare farmers growing cash crops labour-free under MGNREGA

- Provide self-reliant citizens with loans at 4 per cent interest instead of current 10-12 per cent