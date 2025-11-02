'Congress yuvraaj ki padyatra ne unhe hi paidal kar diya': PM Modi takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi in Nawada Modi recalled the era of RJD’s Jungle Raj, marked by crime, extortion, and corruption, and contrasted it with the NDA government’s efforts to empower small farmers, improve infrastructure, and create opportunities for Bihar’s youth.

Patna:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive public rally in Nawada, Bihar, as part of his campaign for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, launching a sharp attack on the RJD-Congress alliance while highlighting the NDA government’s efforts to empower small farmers and improve governance in the state.

‘Fir Ek Baar NDA Sarkar’: PM’s Call for Support

Amid loud cheers from the crowd, PM Modi said the enthusiasm among the youth of Bihar sends a clear message of “fir ek baar NDA sarkar.” He expressed gratitude for the people’s overwhelming support, saying the energy at the rally reflects Bihar’s trust in the NDA’s development-oriented vision.

‘Two Most Corrupt Families’: Modi Slams RJD and Congress

In a scathing attack on the opposition, PM Modi said, “… Both RJD and Congress are only centred around their families. One is the most corrupt family in Bihar, the other is the most corrupt family in the country... Now the prince of the Jungle Raj feels that 'Congress ke yuvraaj ki padyatra ne unhe hi paidal kar diya hai'... The Congress didn't even agree to the CM post. After this, the RJD decided to teach the Congress a lesson. The entire country saw how the RJD fielded its own candidate against the president of the Bihar Congress... The news is that Congress is determined to defeat the RJD at every booth. You will see what Congress and RJD do to each other as soon as the second phase of voting ends on the 11th.”

He accused both parties of prioritising dynastic politics over public welfare and highlighted the internal tensions in the RJD-Congress alliance.

‘Jungle Raj’ and the era of fear

PM Modi revisited the days of RJD’s rule in Bihar, saying the period was marked by crime, extortion, and corruption. “RJD’s Jungle Raj had only one identity — katta (guns), cruelty, bad manners, bad governance, and corruption." "People sitting in AC rooms wouldn’t understand this, but here in Bihar, an increment meant more extortion,” he said.

He alleged that during the RJD regime, even a salary increment would worry employees because it meant paying higher extortion money.

‘This Modi cares for the forgotten’

PM Modi contrasted his governance with that of previous governments, stating that small farmers had been overlooked since India's independence.

“Post-independence governments did not prioritise the interests of small farmers... But this is Modi — the one whom no one asked about, Modi cares for them.”

He highlighted that Rs 650 crore had been directly deposited into the accounts of 2 lakh farmers in Bihar without any middlemen or corruption.

“During the Jungle Raj and Congress days, such money would have been looted. A Congress PM once said that when one rupee leaves Delhi, only 15 paise reaches the village. What was that ‘panja’ (hand) doing that turned Rs 1 into 15 paise?”

Promises for Bihar's youth and infrastructure

Modi reaffirmed his commitment to creating opportunities for Bihar’s youth within the state. “It’s Modi’s guarantee that the youth of Bihar will work in Bihar in the future.”

He also highlighted the NDA government’s achievements in power connectivity, recalling the poor condition before 2014: “The situation was such that people used to dry their clothes on electric wires. We changed that.”

Lighting the torch: Symbol of progress

Asking the gathering to switch on the torchlight on their mobiles, PM Modi said, “Now tell me, when you have such a bright light in your palms, then who needs the lantern?”

Urban naxals and constitutional awareness

PM Modi further said,“… The urban naxals living in cities have lost their sleep at night seeing that Maoist terrorists, who once carried weapons in their hands, are now carrying a Constitution in their hands…”

Appeal for NDA's Return

Concluding his speech, PM Modi urged voters to support the NDA for continued progress, transparency, and development. He said the NDA’s policies focus on empowering farmers, uplifting the poor, and ensuring self-reliance for Bihar.

“The NDA believes in serving the people, not in serving families,” he declared, as the crowd responded with chants of “Modi, Modi!”