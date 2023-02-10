Horoscope Today, Promise day Feb 11: Taurus may have dispute with their partner, know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, Promise day Feb 11

Horoscope Today, Promise day Feb 11: Today is the fifth day of Falgun Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Panchami Tithi will be till 9:08 am today. After that Shashthi Tithi will start. Shool Yoga will remain till 4.23 pm today. Along with this, there will be Yayijay Yoga from sunrise till 9:08 am. Chitra Nakshatra will remain till 1:40 pm tonight. Let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of February 10 for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also know what will be your lucky number and lucky color.

Aries

It will be your best day. At this time people will be very eager to hear and know your best ideas. Keep your instinct under control, it can affect your work. People of this zodiac sign can get some good news from someone close. In terms of career, you may have more responsibilities than your capacity. Take any decision carefully. By applying saffron tilak on the forehead, mental condition will be fine.

Taurus

It will be a happy day. Today you will have a name in creative works and you will also get fame. You will take decisions on the basis of your mind. If you face all the challenges that have come in front, then success will also be in your hand. There can be a dispute with Lovemate on something, go for dinner together, there will be closeness in the relationship. Lighting a lamp in front of the plant will establish harmony in relationships.

Gemini

It will be a normal day. Today you can get good news for job. You may be called for an interview in a company. It can be a great day for the budding writers of this zodiac sign because your articles or your book can be published by a famous publisher. Your career will now be adorned in a completely new form. You can plan to buy land and property with your family. People who are already in a relationship are with each other from the heart.

Would like to have some good time. Offering laddoos to Ganesh ji will solve problems.

Cancer

It will be a fine day. Today you will spend the evening with family members. People doing business of this amount are expected to get monetary benefits today. Architects of this zodiac can get a job call from a multinational company. Those who are unemployed are getting a chance of getting employment. By worshiping Lakshmi ji, the economic condition will be good.

Leo

The work you want to complete today will be completed easily. There will be movement of people to congratulate on the completion of some important work. You can visit an old friend at his house where you will discuss personal problems. If earlier there was a rift with a relative, then it is a good day to improve the relationship. The enemies will keep distance from you. You can also go to the market till evening to buy household items. By offering durva to Ganesh ji, the financial condition will be better. Today your health will be fine.

Virgo

Today will be full of happiness for you. The work which you have been thinking of completing for many days will be completed today with some help. Avoid giving opinion in someone else's work and also talk to others. Use proper language when doing so. It is a good day for the people of this zodiac who are associated with social networking. Work-related long journey may also have to be done. You have to be alert towards health. Lovemate can plan for lunch in a good restaurant. Offering water to sun will give peace to your mind.

Libra

it will be a happy day. Today, if you keep your mind calm while doing any work, then your work will be easily successful. If you make a hurry, everything will be messed up. Relationships can come for the people of this zodiac who are unmarried. Family members will pressurize you for marriage. Those who are associated with the service sector, there are chances of an increase in their income. The workload in your company will be more, but it will be completed with the help of juniors. Lovemate can go on a long drive today.

Scorpio

Today is a great day for you. The things for which you have been trying for a long time, are going to be fulfilled. The efforts which you considered futile from your side will be successful today, so celebrate with friends and family today. Maybe they have some good news to share with you too. If your career is not going as per your plan then it is better to consult your guru. Today will be a good day for studies for the children of this zodiac. Your day will be good if you bow your head in the temple.

Sagittarius

Today will be full of enthusiasm for you. New ideas will come in your mind, maybe start a new business, which will benefit you in future. Today, many responsibilities related to the family will be performed. Today will be a good day for the contractor, you may get a new contract today. Due to which your financial condition can improve. Today you can compose a song for your lovemate or give them a picture frame.

Capricorn

Today will be normal for you. Day will be spent in travel, it can be related to office work in travel. You can meet a distant relative during the journey, which will make your mind happy. Which will be a beneficial day for the engineers of this amount. Job emails can come from any company. Today will be a good day for the students. You can get some good news related to competitive exam. Today is a good day for Lovemate. Will prove beneficial for you. Today there will be stability in the economic sector. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the family today. Marital relationship will be full of sweetness today. Today your complications will be less. Offering water to Shankar ji will reduce your mental stress.

Aquarius

Today will be your favorable day. Your trend will be towards spirituality, you can plan to visit the temple or organize any religious program. To get happiness, you need to bring a little change in your nature. There will definitely be happiness in the house. Family related problems will go away on their own today. Which will make you feel happy. Today someone close will double your happiness. There will be new opportunities for growth in the workplace. enemies bother you. Unmarried people of this zodiac can get an auspicious marriage proposal. You will make a plan to buy some electronic goods today. Giving a new coin to a girl will increase happiness and prosperity in the family.

Pisces

Today your luck will support you fully. You will do very well in your field of work. You may also spend time with your parents or siblings. Opportunity to do some new work in the office. It is also a good time to have fun with friends and indulge in some entertainment. You can also plan to get involved in social activities. By offering modak to Ganesha, there will be peace and happiness in the house.

