Horoscope Today, October 17: Favorable day for Virgo, Libra; Pisces to get employment opportunities

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Horoscope Today, October 17

Horoscope Today, October 17, 2022: Today is the seventh day and Monday of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Saptami Tithi will remain till 9.29 am today, after that Ashtami Tithi will start. There will be Shiva Yoga till 4:2 pm today. Also, after crossing the whole day of today, there will be Punarvasu Nakshatra till 5.13 am the next morning.

Aries

Today is going to benefit you. Today we will find a way out of the problems coming in the workplace. You will use your energy in good works. You will cooperate in some social work. The day will be full of busyness for the government employees of this amount. The hard work done in some work will definitely be successful. Travels made in connection with new business will be beneficial today. Your mind will be full of enthusiasm due to the support of your life partner.

Taurus

Today your day has brought a new gift of happiness to you. There is a possibility of some debate with friends about something. Some work has been done out of your anger. It can also get worse, so you should keep complete control over your anger. Also, today you should avoid taking any hasty decisions, it would be good to think a little.

Gemini

You will have a very good day today. Today, the outline of any auspicious event will be made in the family. The day will be favorable for art students, more time will be spent on studies. Starting work out in the morning will keep you fit. Your popularity will increase on the social level. Today you can get some big responsibility. Employed people will get benefits at work.

Cancer

Today your day will start with new hopes. You will get help from your close relatives financially. Also, you need to be careful in matters of transactions. You will also get the support of your guru in the field of your career, you will move forward in life. To maintain your health better, you should take a walk in the morning, as well as you should stay away from negative things. Today you can focus your attention on reading spiritual books.

Leo

You will have a good day today. The program of going somewhere with friends will be successful. Today you will feel good by serving the elders of the house. You will be praised in relatives. Today you can get your favorite thing. To keep your health fine, today you should avoid eating fried things, the use of seasonal vegetables will help in keeping you healthy.

Virgo

Today your day is going to start well. Under the right plan. You will be able to bring change to your career. You will also be able to face challenges in the workplace. You will maintain a balance between your work and life. You will go ahead to help people at the social level. People associated with the media sector of this zodiac will have a good day.

Libra

Today your day can be a bit busy. You will be busy completing the past tasks. Today you should avoid trusting any unknown person. Also, it would be better to take expert advice before making any kind of big investment. Businesswomen of this amount can finalize their deal in a big hotel. Today, mothers can prepare and feed a new dish to their children, due to which there will be an atmosphere of joy and happiness in the family.

Scorpio

Today your day has brought new happiness to you. You will go to a religious place with your parents. There is a possibility of the arrival of new guests in the house, due to which the atmosphere of the family will become pleasant. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. Today is a great day for children. Family members will expect you for some special work, which you will complete well. Avoid eating oily food outside.

Sagittarius

Today your day will be better than every day. After some difficulties in the field of business. The sum of profit will remain. Avoid unnecessary running. You will be inclined towards spirituality. Today in your career, Some great success will come. Women will spend better time with their children. The relationship between the two will strengthen.

Capricorn

Today your day is going to be normal. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. Mutual harmony will remain better in married life. You will remain fit in terms of health. Students will get the full support of teachers for their success. Today is a good day for the people of this zodiac who are writers. you will have fun.

Aquarius

Today your day is going to be full of confidence. Today is a beneficial day for employed people, they will get some good news related to work. With the right planning, you will be able to make a difference in your career. Your pleasant behavior will impress everyone. Today you can get a chance to help people at the social level.

Pisces

Today your day is going to be favorable for you. The unemployed will get good employment opportunities. Today you will get happiness by going on outings with friends. With this, the worries related to money will go away, and you can get the money stuck somewhere. Today, on the strength of efficiency, you will get many opportunities to move forward. You will feel better physically due to sleep.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30 am on India TV)

Read More Astrology News