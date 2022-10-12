Horoscope Today, October 12: Favorable day for Leo, Libra, Gemini; health of Pisces will improve

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today Oct 12

Horoscope Today, October 12: Today is the third day of Kartik Krishna Paksha and Wednesday. Tritiya Tithi will cross the whole day today and will remain till 1.59 pm late at night. Today there will be Vraj Yoga till 2.21 pm and Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga will be there from 5.10 pm today till the sun rises. Along with this, Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 5.10 pm today. Apart from this, the Bhadra of heaven will remain from 1.44 pm to 1.59 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of October 12 will be for you and with what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which will be the lucky number and lucky color for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day. Today is an auspicious day for traders. There are chances of making money. Partnering will be beneficial for you today. Any big matter related to land will get resolved. Today is a good day to take new initiatives in the office. There is a possibility of profit. There is going to be some change in a career today, and new avenues of progress will open. Your prestige will increase. Provide food to the needy, all work will be successful.

Taurus

Today is going to bring a new change. Today will be a good day for the property dealer, you will get sudden monetary gains. The financial side will be strong. Health will be fit today. Exercising early in the morning will keep your health good. Women of this zodiac can get a surprise from their spouse today, which will make your mind happy. By feeding a Brahmin, there will be happiness and peace in the family.

Gemini

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today there will be a glimpse of confidence in your work. Today you will attract others towards you with your words. Any stalled work will be completed with the help of loved ones. Students of this zodiac are going to get some good news related to competitive exams today, hearing that your faces will bloom. Married today, if you listen to your partner, sweetness will increase in the relationship. Opponents will keep their distance from you today. Today you will meet some experienced people. Clean the temple.

Cancer

Today is going to bring happiness. The work done earlier will be completed today. Which will give you positive results. Keep your patience today and go with the times. Keep your emotions under control. Today you will find new avenues of progress. The ability to deal with problems quickly will give you a special identity. Today people of this zodiac will get help from their spouses in some important work. Due to this, the work will be completed easily. Throw out the junk kept in the house for many days today, this will help the family problems to end.

Leo

Today will be a fine day. If the businessmen of this zodiac keep their planning secret, then success will definitely be achieved. Today your thought work will be completed. Do your research thoroughly before investing in any work. With this, you will be saved from loss. Avoid unnecessary shopping and strengthen your financial position. Playing with children in the evening will reduce mental stress. Seeing which everyone in the house will criticize you.

Virgo

Today luck will support you fully. Your partner will also do some such work today, seeing that your mind will be happy. Some such things will come to the fore in business today, which will be beneficial in the future. Eat fennel, health will be fine today. Starting any new work will be beneficial for you. There will be new possibilities for profit. Today is a good day for the engineers of this zodiac. Today you are going to get an offer for teaching from a college. By mixing ghee in cooked rice and offering it in the temple, the economic conditions will improve.

Libra

Today is going to be a favorable day. You will get answers to many complicated questions today, and the state of confusion will end. Today you are going to get a big benefit from some work, as well as the unfinished work will be completed. An increase in expenditure today will make saving more difficult. Today, sister's support in some personal work is going to be more than expected. Married today will go to some good places for a picnic. Today your spouse can give you a beautiful gift, it will increase the sweetness in the relationship. Seeing your performance in the office today, the boss will consider your promotion. He bowed his head in the temple.

Scorpio

Today will be a favorable day. If the people of this zodiac work wisely today, then you are definitely going to benefit. The day is good for the people associated with the banking sector. There are chances of getting promotion opportunities. Today new ideas will come to your mind to earn more money. In a difficult situation, today you will get the support of a friend. This will strengthen the friendship even more. Do not trust anyone immediately today, otherwise, someone may take advantage of your straightforwardness. Today is the day to take sensible steps, so do not express your views unless there is a need. Apply saffron tilak.

Sagittarius

You will have a good day today. If you are going on a journey today, then it is going to be beneficial. Health may be a little down today, but taking care in time will improve health. If you are traveling, do not forget to carry all the necessary documents with you. Today your hard work will prove fruitful. Your charming and magnetic personality will attract everyone's heart toward you. Today a distant relative will meet you.

Capricorn

Today will bring a new gift. Today is an auspicious day for business growth. It will be fine today to implement the plans already made. The people around you will be happy with you today. The old tension will end today. People of this zodiac who are associated with the field of tourism, they are going to get financial benefits today. Be aware of your work today, an opponent may try unsuccessfully to harm your business. Students will get the support of elder sister in completing the project today.

Aquarius

Today your mind will be more engaged in spirituality. Today you will have more motivation, employed people, today your influence will increase. Married people of this zodiac will go to the ceremony today, where there will be a meeting with a person with whom the mind will be happy. The opinion of parents is going to prove to be effective in any new business. Students will take interest in studies. Students taking distance education are going to get some big success today. Throw sesame laddus in running water.

Pisces

Today your day will be happy. Today your health will be better than before. Look at the bright side of the situation and you will find that things are improving. In college, there will be laughter and jokes with friends, as well as there may be differences of opinion about something in between. Today, keep yourself away from unnecessary activities or else you will spend more time in useless activities. Today you will help someone in need, which will make you feel better. This will give you mental satisfaction.

