Horoscope Today, Oct 9: Favorable day for Aries, Gemini; Marriage on the cards for Scorpio

Horoscope Today, October 9: Today is the full moon day and Sunday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Purnima will cross the whole day today and will last till 2.24 pm. Along with this, Uttarabhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 4:21 pm today. Apart from this, today is the full moon of bath-donation-fast. Also, today is Panchak. Next, we will discuss this in detail.

Aries

Today your day will be profitable. Today is a good day to enhance your personality. Your good personality will help in making a different identity in society. Today you can get a chance to meet a respected person. Today is going to be a profitable day for the contractor of this zodiac. Change of weather can cause irritability, to avoid this, drinking plenty of water will be beneficial.

Taurus

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today, with a little hard work, the sum of some big benefits is being created. Financial conditions will improve with the help of spouse. Today you will plan to go to a function, where you can meet a distant relative. Work from home job is the best option for women of this zodiac who want to start an online business, you will definitely get the benefit.

Gemini

Today your day will be favorable for you. Talk to a friend on a call today, which will bring back old memories. If married men of this zodiac gift a sari to their spouse today, the relationship will increase four times. Today is going to be beneficial for the property dealer. This will keep your financial side strong. You can go out to dinner with your lovemate. People associated with politics will organize a meeting today, in which more and more people will be involved.

Cancer

Today your day will be favorable. Today the whole day will be spent with parents. Today, family happiness will increase by feeding the parents the Kheer made by themselves. Neighbors with whom there was a rift earlier, they will forget everything and extend the hand of friendship. Today's health will be good. It would be good to consume seasonal fruits for good health. Today will be a favorable day for the students of this zodiac, you can get some good news related to the exam. Keep seven grains of black pepper in your pocket while going out of the house.

Leo

You will have a good day today. The day is good for the people associated with politics, and the work done in the interest of society will be appreciated. Today, if you speak in front of a higher authority, you will get a positive response. You can gift something special to your life partner today. Sweetness will increase in the relationship between the two. Health today will be much better than before. Some unknown person can take advantage of you, you need to be a little cautious.

Virgo

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today will be a fun day with friends. You can go out with them where you will meet a distant relative. Today is a good day for a lovemate, gifting them a painting will make the relationship sweeter. Will make up your mind to have dinner out with family. Today will be a good day for engineering students.

Libra

Today your day will be favorable. Today is a good day for political leaders of this zodiac. You can gift a ring to a lovemate. In the office today, the boss may get angry seeing the unfinished work, so try to complete all your work on time. Today will be a good day for the fabricator of this zodiac. You will get a good job offer, your tension will be less. By feeding the needy, your mind will be happy.

Scorpio

Your day will be important today. All your wishes will be fulfilled. Health today will be much better than before. Marriage with a lovemate can be fixed. There can be a plan to watch a movie outside with friends. You may plan to go out in connection with the business. Spending time with family at home will keep the relationship strong.

Sagittarius

Today your luck will support you fully. Today the thought work will be completed. Due to which the economic condition will improve a lot. There are chances of getting employment for unemployed people today. Today will be a better day for people associated with science. Lovemates will go on a long drive which will strengthen their bond. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the house due to the arrival of a close relative. Offer water to the Sun God in the morning.

Capricorn

Today your day will start with confidence. Today's day will be spent roaming outside. You can plan a trip somewhere far away for entertainment with family members, enthusiasm will remain among all the members. The business class of this zodiac can suddenly get some big benefits today, the bank balance will become strong. Today is a very good day for the people of Tent House.

Aquarius

You will have a great day today. Do not get angry with any member of the house without reason. Today you will get money from someone close to you. Today, if you invest your money in some religious work, then you will get the benefit of family happiness. If people of this zodiac come out of the house today with the blessings of a girl, then they will get definite benefits.

Pisces

Today is going to be a good day for you. You will be a little worried about something. Today, the desire to do something new will be awakened in your mind. Today is an auspicious day for the students of this zodiac for the work related to filling out the form. A movie plan will be made outside with family members. Will go to the birthday party with friends and enjoy with the rest of the friends there.

