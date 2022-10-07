Horoscope Today, Oct 8: Stressful day for Gemini; Cancer need to be cautious about their finances

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today

Horoscope Today, October 8: Today is the Chaturdarshi date and Saturday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Chaturdarshi Tithi will cross the whole day of today and will remain till 3.41 am late at night. Tonight, the increase will be till 8:54 minutes. Along with this, Purvabhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 5.8 pm today. Also today there will be Panchak. Apart from this, the Bhadra of the earth will remain from 3.41 pm tonight till 3.41 pm the next day. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how today's day will be for you according to the zodiac.

Aries

Today your day will be full of happiness. You will be able to fulfill your responsibilities well, you will buy some new items for the house. You will be happy with the progress of your life partner. There are chances of monetary gains for the businessmen. You will make up your mind to start a new business. If you are associated with the field of art, then today you will get a chance to perform. The day will be favorable for Physics students. Read Hanuman Chalisa, your financial condition will be strong.

Taurus

Today your day will be favourable. You will get the support of family members. Some of your friends will prove helpful. Your work in the office will be appreciated. Your efficiency will increase. Sweetness will remain in marital relations. The day is going to be beneficial for commerce students, they will get to do a new commercial project. There will be an opportunity to gain money suddenly in business, due to which your mind will be happy.

Gemini

Today your day will be profitable. Your confidence will increase. Today you will be in tension regarding your career, but working with your mind will give you success. You should avoid postponing your work. It would be better to complete the work on time. You will go to a family function. Your confidence will remain high. Seniors will be happy with your work. You are likely to get success in the field of job.

Cancer

Today your day will be normal. The workload may be high, but the more effort you put into a task, the better the work will be done. The opinion of an experienced person will prove to be better for you. You will become more emotional about your relationship with your spouse. You should keep control on your expenses, otherwise, there may be ups and downs in the financial situation. Offer kheer to Hanuman ji, relations with everyone will be better.

Leo

Today your day will start well. You will be successful in completing household work. You will get the blessings of your parents. You are expected to meet an old friend, whom you will get an opportunity to help. You will get the responsibility of a new project in the office. Spouse will respect your feelings. You will make a new friend, with whom friendship will last for a long time. Donate things made from gram flour to the poor, new paths of success will open.

Virgo

You will have a good day. You will get good opportunities for financial gains. You are likely to go on a journey, which will also benefit you. There will be mutual harmony with all the members of the family. Your inclination towards spirituality will be more. Whatever work you try to do, you will get good success in that work. You will set new dimensions in your career. Take the blessings of the elders of the house, there will be stability in your work.

Libra

The day has brought new happiness for your family. You will make a plan to go out with friends. You will be able to make an impact on others, you need to control your anger. Some people around may oppose you. Your financial condition will be fine. You are likely to get success in serious conversations. The stalled works will start. Your views will be respected. Donate milk in the temple, happiness and peace will remain in the house.

Scorpio

Your day will be profitable. Family ties will be strong. There will be some good news from the child side. Today, new ideas will come to your mind regarding business matters. It will be beneficial for you to meet and talk to new people. You will get relief by getting a solution to a problem. Your work will be appreciated. Lovemates will go for dinner today, sweetness will increase in the relationship. Offer laddus to Lord Vishnu, all the work will be seen being done.

Sagittarius

Today you will get full support of luck. New sources of income will be created. Office work will be better than everyday. Spouse will appreciate you a lot. With the arrival of guests in the evening, the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant. You are likely to get ancestral property, which will increase your wealth. Expenses will also be under control. You will feel healthy. Provide food to the needy, the social circle will increase.

Capricorn

Today will be favorable for you. Your wishes will be fulfilled. You may have to travel abroad in connection with business, which will be very beneficial for you. Your happiness will increase. You are likely to get responsible work in the office, which will be beneficial if completed. The day will be better for arts students, there will be a chance to learn some graphic design. There will be stability in the economic sector. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the family. Health will be better than before.

Aquarius

Today your day will be full of happiness. Office colleagues will cooperate in your work, your work will be completed soon. You will meet someone who will help you in the coming days. Your thought work will be completed easily. You will be able to create harmony in family relationships. In the evening, you will have a good time with the children. Light a lamp of jasmine oil in the temple, the support of other people will continue in life.

Pisces

Today your day will start with new hopes. The members of the house will get support in doing family chores. Refrain from sharing personal problems with your friends. Due to the wrong statement of some people, your problem will increase a bit, with time everything will be fine. You can think about investing money in a new business, do not forget to take advice from the experts. Donate lentils in the temple, success will kiss your feet.

