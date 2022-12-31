Horoscope Today, January 1 2023: Know how New Year will be for all zodiac sign

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Horoscope Today, January 1 2023: Know astrology predictions

Horoscope Today, January 1 2023: Sunday is Dashami Tithi of Paush Shukla Paksha. Dashami Tithi will be till 7.11 pm. Shiv Yoga will continue till 7.24 am, after that Siddha Yoga will start. Along with this, Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 12.49 pm, after that Bharani Nakshatra will take place. Apart from this, today is Shamb Dashami. Let us know from Acharya Indu Prakash how January 1, 2023 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

New Year is going to be very pleasant for you. Your luck may turn. If you are in the government, working in the private sector, or a businessman, there are chances of going on a long-distance journey this year. May this journey be wonderful for you. There is a possibility of ups and downs in your health. You should pay special attention to food and drink. This year is good for your children. Some desired news can be received, which will pave the way for progress. If women of this zodiac maintain sweetness in their behavior then it will be good for the family. Feed sweet bread to the cow.

Taurus

This year may bring some sour and some sweet experiences for you. You can come in contact with new people, whose cooperation will be beneficial in business. Employed people can get incredible success. The economic condition of the people of this zodiac will be good. Your married life will be happy. But due to sudden problems, the expenditure may increase. Thoughts of religious and mangalotsav will come to mind in the family. You may also be a little worried about the career of your child pursuing higher education, but seeing the child's dedication towards his studies, you will also have full faith in them. The day is also good for loving couples, mutual understanding will take the relationship forward.

Gemini

There will be peace in your married life throughout the year. You should stay away from unnecessary and stressful things. You may also have to travel in connection with the education of children. Somewhere in this series, there will be a race. You will also get success in making plans to take old parents to the pilgrimage site. People related to banking and finance may have to face a slight recession. This year you should avoid loan transactions as far as possible. Feed green fodder to the cow, all obstacles will be removed.

Read: Yearly Horoscope 2023: Career, finance, health & love life, find out how new year will be for you

Cancer

May this year bring prosperity in your life. You will get full support of luck. You will get success in whatever work you plan to pursue in the job or business. This year you can get any desired information related to the transfer for which you have been waiting since a long time. Some circumstances will be such that family tension can end. You will get full support of parents in your work and you will remain energetic and hopeful. There is a possibility of a pleasant result of the examination given by the spouse for the job. It's a nice day for the kids. You can also go to the stadium outside for sports.

Leo

The day can be mixed for you. There can be a situation of conflict in important tasks in the field of work, but you will complete the work with your understanding, due to which you will get happiness. Financially, this year will be favorable for you. There is a possibility of increasing the means of income. You can invest anywhere as per your wish or can also plan to travel. You will remain interested in social work this year. Take special care of the health of parents who suffer from eye or bone disease. You can also take doctor's advice. There will be happiness and co-operation between husband and wife in the family. There will be an atmosphere of joy in the family. Recite Shri Sukta.

Virgo

The new year will be good for you in money-related matters. Positive efforts made in the economic sector will give favourable results. There can be a possibility of buying a vehicle or a house this year. Difficulties will be reduced with the help of close friends in the social or workplace, keep restraint in your speech and behavior, do maintain sweetness and humility, otherwise the possibility of debate may increase. Women should work with restraint in maintaining harmony in their office and family as it can affect small children. There may be some expenses on children in the family but children can be very happy. Happiness is the basic mantra of happy family life. Therefore, today give gifts related to the needs in the surrounding children. This will bring happiness to the children and your family. light yellow, 4

Libra

The new year will be positive in most areas of your life. The way for progress will be paved for the people working in the government or private sector. Your respect will increase. This year, chances of progress are being made for the businessmen. Which you will get on the strength of proper decision with your intelligence and discretion. Whatever was said or heard from father-like people in the family or differences were going on, all will end due to some special reasons. You will get the blessings of the teachers. You will feel yourself relaxed. This year has brought auspicious results for the students. Parents can solve the problems faced by children studying in school with love and affection.

Scorpio

Luck is going to favour you this year. You will complete most of your tasks successfully. There will be intensity in your love affairs, and you will spend a good time with your lover. This year is good for the businessmen of this zodiac, they will be ready to move forward by cleverly facing the problems coming in the business. Students will get an opportunity to make their mark in their favourite fields. Your mind will naturally lean towards education this year. Good news will be received. Pay attention to health, stay away from eating junk food, otherwise problems like cholesterol may have to be faced. Diabetic patients of this zodiac should pay special attention in this changing season, take doctor's advice on time. Do visit Mahavir ji on Tuesday, your problems will be solved.

Sagittarius

The new year will prove to be fruitful for you. Your courage and might will increase. Health-related problems will be solved. You will get some good news from your workplace. Foreign or short distance travel can be planned. If you are in love relationship, then your relationship will be strong. Economic situation will be strong. New means of income will be created. This year will be good for your children. Some good news can be found. Recite Ramraksha Stotra.

Capricorn

This year is going to be wonderful. Those who are employed, they are likely to get immense profits in their jobs and those who do their own business. This is going to bring change in your life. This year, you can also get new sources of income related to livelihood, due to which your income will increase and you can also save for the future. You will be optimistic and complete your work with a calm mind. You should be careful about love relationships, avoid reacting to everything, the person in front may not like it. Time will be favorable for the students of Capricorn. The dream of going abroad can also be fulfilled. Take special care of health, try to prevent infection. Distribute urad dal among the poor on Saturday.

Aquarius

This year will be a year for you to get desired success. There are signs of progress in the field of business. You can take advice and cooperation from your elders to achieve the desired success. People associated with the job will work honestly and diligently. Chances of promotion are being made. This year is good from family point of view, cordial atmosphere will remain. Your dedication and immense love towards children will give a boost to their talent, you can get any desired news related to your career. You will go somewhere for a walk with friends, this will strengthen the relationship. This year is good for loving couples. If you are already suffering from any disease, then follow a systematic diet and take the support of exercise system, otherwise there may be adverse effects.

Pisces

The new year has brought mixed experiences for you. In every field of life, you will get good success with hard work. With your intelligence and discretion, you will get the desired results in the work area. Traders have the sum of profit in business. There are strong chances of creation of a new source of income for you this year. Employed people can be honored by the authorities at the workplace. Maintaining a cordial atmosphere in the family will increase the sense of connection with each other. This year will give mixed results for the students, they will get favorable results of hard work. There are good signs of getting a job. A long distance journey will be planned. Take special care of your health, include exercise and yoga in your daily routine, then you will remain healthy. Donate yellow items.

