Horoscope Today Jan 3, 2023: Favourable day for Leo, Pisces, Aries; know about other zodiacs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Horoscope Today Jan 3, 2023

Horoscope Today 3 January 2023: Today is the Dwadashi date of Paush Shukla Paksha and Tuesday. Dwadashi Tithi will last till 10.10 pm tonight. There will be auspicious yoga from 6.54 am today morning till 7.07 am the next day. Along with this, from sunrise till 4:26 in the evening, there will be a stable Jai Yoga. Krittika Nakshatra will remain till 4.26 pm today evening, after that Rohini Nakshatra will take place. Apart from this, today is Kurma Dwadashi fast. Let's know from Acharya Indu Prakash, how will be the day of 3rd January for you and by what measures you can make this day better.

Aries

Today your day will be happy. You will go to visit the temple with your parents. There is a possibility of the arrival of new guests in the house, due to which the atmosphere of the family will be pleasant. There will be harmony between the couples and will plan to watch a movie together. Today is a good day for soulmates. Family members will expect will increase today. You will live up to their expectations but you will be occupied with your work today.

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. There are signs of some auspicious events in the family. Arts students of this zodiac will get full support from teachers. The problem that has been coming in some subject for a few days will be easily solved today. The habit of doing yoga in the morning will keep you fit. You will get golden opportunities related to business. Your popularity will increase at the social level. Employed people will get benefits at work. You might get some big responsibility. Donate a piece of white sandalwood in the temple, your respect will increase in society. Pink

Gemini

Today will bring new happiness to you. You will get opportunities to move forward along with getting some good news. For people of this zodiac, who are associated with freelancers, there are chances of an increase in their income. The journey done in connection with business will be beneficial. With the support of your life partner, your mind will be full of enthusiasm. Today is a good day for stationery sellers of this amount. Light a lamp of ghee in the temple, your hard work will pay off.

Cancer

Today you will have a good day. Business-related trips are on the cards, soon you are expected to make more money. Your relationship with your spouse will improve, and you can offer them a gift of their choice. The program of hanging out with friends can be postponed. You should take special care of your belongings. In terms of health, you should avoid eating fried things. Donate clothes to the needy, all your troubles will go away.

Leo

Today will be better for you. With the help of your spouse, some of your work will be completed along with getting better advice from them, you will also get a new means of earning money. There may be differences between friends regarding something, but everything will be fine soon. Today will be a better day for the teachers of this zodiac. Getting success in some work will increase your confidence. You should avoid taking any decisions in haste. Offer vermilion tilak to Maa Lakshmi, all your problems will be solved.

Virgo

Today will be a wonderful day. You will be successful in handling some important work. Going on an outing with friends will make you happy. Money-related worries will go away. Along with this, you can also receive your stucked money. On the strength of efficiency, you will get many opportunities to move forward. You will feel better because you will sleep peacefully. Today is a beneficial day for electronic engineers of this zodiac. Success in work will be assured. Take blessings of Maa Lakshmi, relations with friends will improve.

Libra

Today your day will be mixed. Getting better advice from friends will make your work easier. Also, due to good health, your mind will be engaged in work. You will avoid trusting an unknown person. You can extend a helping hand to needy people, this will give you mental peace. The students of this zodiac who are doing fashion designing courses can get to design something new today, their hard work will pay off. Sweetness will increase in married relations. Donate rice to the needy, all your wishes will be fulfilled.

Scorpio

Today will be a favorable day for you. Adopting a planned method in business will be easy. People of this zodiac who have a restaurant, their work will be good. Higher officials will be happy with you. The arrival of guests at home may bring some changes to your daily routine. You are likely to get great success in your career, as well as your positive attitude will give you betterment in your career. Feed bread to the cow, the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant.

Sagittarius

Today will bring new happiness to your family. Your pleasant behavior will create a bright atmosphere in the house. Today is a favorable day for the employed people of this zodiac, they will get some good news related to work. With the right planning, you will be successful in making changes in your career. You will be able to face challenges in the workplace. You will move forward to help people at the social level. People associated with the field of media will get golden opportunities. Donate curd in the temple, all your work will be done.

Capricorn

Today will be favorable for you. You will get financial help from your relatives. Students of this zodiac will get the support of teachers in the field of careers. By being careful in matters of transactions, you will avoid major trouble. Excess work can affect your health. To maintain your health better, you will have to plan a healthy diet, due to which you will remain full of freshness. Donate a perfume bottle in the temple, all will be well with you.

Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. Mutual harmony will be better in married life, there will be an atmosphere of joy in the family. You will remain fit in terms of health. Students of this zodiac will get the full support of teachers today to achieve their goals. Some people will be impressed by your words, as well as they will try to connect with you. The businessmen will get better opportunities. Today is a good day for the students associated with IITs of this sign. Offer flowers to Maa Lakshmi, you will continue to get people's support.

Pisces

Today there will be an excess of confidence in you. You will do some creative work, as well as you will get many opportunities for progress. You are expected to make profits in business. Health will be better than before. Understanding will increase by moving forward in married life through consultation. Today is an auspicious day for commerce students of this zodiac. Feed the fishes, your progress in life will be assured.

Read More Astrology News