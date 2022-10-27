Aaj Ka Panchang 28 October 2022: Know Friday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 28 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 28 October 2022: Today is the third day and Friday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Tritiya Tithi will remain till 10.33 am today, after that Chaturthi Tithi will start. After crossing the whole day today, Shobhan Yoga will remain till 1.30 pm late at night. This yoga is considered very good. The journey started during this yoga remains auspicious and pleasant and there is no inconvenience on the way. At the same time, the purpose for which the journey is done also gets fulfilled and the person feels bliss. Along with this, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 10.42 am today. After that Jyestha Nakshatra takes place will go.

Auspicious time

Dwitiya Tithi - in the afternoon till 10.33 am

Saubhagya Yoga - Late night till 1:30

Anuradha Nakshatra - 10:42 am in the morning

Rahukal

Delhi- 10:41 am to 12:05 pm

Mumbai - 10:56 am to 12:22 pm

Chandigarh - 10:43 am to 12:06 pm

Lucknow- 10:26 am to 11:50 pm

Bhopal - 10:39 am to 12:04 pm

Kolkata- 09:55 am to 11:20 pm

Ahmedabad - 10:58 am to 12:23 pm

Chennai - 10:25 am to 11:53 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - 6:29 am

Sunset - 5:39 pm

