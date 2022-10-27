Thursday, October 27, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Astrology
  4. Aaj Ka Panchang 28 October 2022: Know Friday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 28 October 2022: Know Friday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 28 October 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Friday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: October 27, 2022 18:40 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 28 October 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 28 October 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 28 October 2022: Today is the third day and Friday of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Tritiya Tithi will remain till 10.33 am today, after that Chaturthi Tithi will start. After crossing the whole day today, Shobhan Yoga will remain till 1.30 pm late at night. This yoga is considered very good. The journey started during this yoga remains auspicious and pleasant and there is no inconvenience on the way. At the same time, the purpose for which the journey is done also gets fulfilled and the person feels bliss. Along with this, Anuradha Nakshatra will remain till 10.42 am today. After that Jyestha Nakshatra takes place will go.

Auspicious time

Dwitiya Tithi - in the afternoon till 10.33 am 

Saubhagya Yoga - Late night till 1:30
Anuradha Nakshatra - 10:42 am in the morning

Rahukal

Delhi- 10:41 am to 12:05 pm
Mumbai - 10:56 am to 12:22 pm
Chandigarh - 10:43 am to 12:06 pm
Lucknow- 10:26 am to 11:50 pm
Bhopal - 10:39 am to 12:04 pm
Kolkata- 09:55 am to 11:20 pm
Ahmedabad - 10:58 am to 12:23 pm
Chennai - 10:25 am to 11:53 pm

Sunrise-Sunset time 

Sunrise - 6:29 am 
Sunset - 5:39 pm

Related Stories
Aaj Ka Panchang 25 October 2022: Know Tuesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset

Aaj Ka Panchang 25 October 2022: Know Tuesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset

Aaj Ka Panchang 26 October 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunse

Aaj Ka Panchang 26 October 2022: Know Wednesday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunse

Aaj Ka Panchang 27 October 2022: Know Thursday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset

Aaj Ka Panchang 27 October 2022: Know Thursday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Oceanography and Astrology. You see him predicting every morning at 7.30  on India TV)

 

Also Read: Financial Horoscope, Oct 27: Leo will get their money back, Sagittarius will finalise pending deal

Also Read: Horoscope Today, October 27: Beneficial day for Scorpio, Taurus; Libra need to be cautious

 

Read More Astrology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Astrology
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News