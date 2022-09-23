Aaj Ka Panchang 24 September 2022: Know Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 24 September 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 24 September 2022: Today is the Chaturdashi date and Saturday of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Chaturdashi Tithi will cross the whole day of today and will remain till 3.12 pm in the late night. Today Shradh will be performed for those on Chaturdashi Tithi. Today morning till 9.43 am, there will be a sadhya yoga, after that auspicious yoga will take place. Also, after crossing the whole day of today, Poorva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 5.8 am the next morning. Apart from this, the Bhadra of the earth will remain till 2.48 pm today. Also today is the month of Shivaratri. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time.

Auspicious time

Chaturdashi Tithi - By crossing the whole day of today till 3.12 o'clock in the late night

Sadhya Yoga - Today morning till 9.43 am

Falguni Nakshatra - After crossing the whole day today till 5.8 am the next morning

Rahukal

Delhi- 09:12 am to 10:42 am

Mumbai- 09:29 am to 11:00 pm

Chandigarh- 09:13 am to 10:44 am

Lucknow- 08:57 am to 10:28 am

Bhopal - 09:11 am to 10:41 am

Kolkata- 08:27 am to 09:58 am

Ahmedabad- 09:30 am to 11:01 pm

Chennai - 08:59 am to 10:30 am

Sunrise-Sunset time

Sunrise - Sunrise - 6:10 am

Sunset - Sunset - 6:15 pm

