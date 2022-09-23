Friday, September 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Astrology
  4. Aaj Ka Panchang 24 September 2022: Know Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 24 September 2022: Know Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and Sunrise-Sunset time

Aaj Ka Panchang 24 September 2022: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurat and sunrise-sunset timings.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: September 23, 2022 17:49 IST
Aaj Ka Panchang 24 September 2022
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ka Panchang 24 September 2022

Aaj Ka Panchang 24 September 2022: Today is the Chaturdashi date and Saturday of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Chaturdashi Tithi will cross the whole day of today and will remain till 3.12 pm in the late night. Today Shradh will be performed for those on Chaturdashi Tithi. Today morning till 9.43 am, there will be a sadhya yoga, after that auspicious yoga will take place. Also, after crossing the whole day of today, Poorva Phalguni Nakshatra will remain till 5.8 am the next morning. Apart from this, the Bhadra of the earth will remain till 2.48 pm today. Also today is the month of Shivaratri. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash Saturday's Panchang, Rahukal, Shubh Muhurta and Sunrise-Sunset time. 

Auspicious time

Chaturdashi Tithi - By crossing the whole day of today till 3.12 o'clock in the late night 

Sadhya Yoga - Today morning till 9.43 am
Falguni Nakshatra - After crossing the whole day today till 5.8 am the next morning

Rahukal

Delhi- 09:12 am to 10:42 am
Mumbai- 09:29 am to 11:00 pm
Chandigarh- 09:13 am to 10:44 am
Lucknow- 08:57 am to 10:28 am
Bhopal - 09:11 am to 10:41 am
Kolkata- 08:27 am to 09:58 am
Ahmedabad- 09:30 am to 11:01 pm
Chennai - 08:59 am to 10:30 am

Sunrise-Sunset time
Sunrise - Sunrise - 6:10 am 
Sunset - Sunset - 6:15 pm

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country with vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him on India TV every morning at 7.30 am )

Read More Astrology News

raju-srivastava-passed-away

Top News

Latest News