'CAA will be implemented across India within seven days': Union Minister's guarantee | VIDEO

CAA implementation: Union Minister Shantanu Thakur claimed that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will be implemented across India within the next seven days. Thakur said in Bengali while addressing a public gathering in Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

Here's what Union Minister said

The BJP Lok Sabha from Bangaon, said, "Ram Mandir has been inaugurated in Ayodhya, and within the next seven days, the CAA will be implemented across the country. This is my guarantee. Not just in West Bengal, the CAA would be implemented in every state of India within a week."

'No one can stop it': Amit Shah

Earlier in December last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the central government would implement the CAA and "no one can stop it". His comments were directed towards Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been strongly against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"At times, she (Banerjee) tries to mislead the people, the refugees, whether CAA will be at all implemented in the country or not. I want to say this clearly that CAA is the law of the land and no one can stop its implementation. This is the commitment of our party," he said.

CAA rules to be notified 'much before' Lok Sabha poll announcement

Rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 will be notified "much before" the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, a senior government functionary said. "We are going to issue the rules for the CAA soon. Once the rules are issued, the law can be implemented and those eligible can be granted Indian citizenship," the functionary said.

Under the CAA brought in by the Narendra Modi government, Indian nationality will be granted to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who had come to India till December 31, 2014.

