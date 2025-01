Updated on: January 21, 2025 10:17 IST

Yoga With Swami Ramdev, 21 Jan, 2025 : Learn the easy way to do 4 types of pushups

'Pushup Man' enters the world of yoga, difficult challenge of doing 50 pushups in 30 seconds, learn easy way of doing 4 types of pushups, weakening muscles will become strong in winter, India's pride Rohitash with Swami Ramdev.