Updated on: November 24, 2024 12:24 IST

Yoga 24 November 2024 : The brain of 15% people of the country is weak...Why are these three brain diseases becoming fatal?

Have you also started worrying about your body becoming weak with increasing age? Have you started feeling the 'memory loss' happening with the passage of time? For example - 'I went into the room and forgot which one. Went to work'?