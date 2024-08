Updated on: August 11, 2024 18:57 IST

Olympics 2024: Gold Medalist Abhinav Bindra says 'Sports is very cruel' | watch Interview

Abhinav Bindra, who won the gold medal in the Olympics Games 2008, spoke openly to India TV on Vinesh Phogat, Neeraj Chopra and Manu Bhaker. He also gave many suggestions to the players for the next Olympics.