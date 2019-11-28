Thursday, November 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Saas Bahu Aur Suspense Video
  5. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Rashi and Vishambar celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Saas-bahu-aur-suspense Videos

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Rashi and Vishambar celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 28, 2019 19:56 IST ]

It's the 50th wedding anniversary celebration of Rashi and Vishambar in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoHere's how Jennifer Winget is prepping up for Beyadh 2 Next VideoIshq Subhan Allah: Zara accidentally enters Kabir and Ruksar's room  