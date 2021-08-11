Friday, August 13, 2021
     
Updated on: August 11, 2021 13:02 IST

Watch: Woman falls into 50-feet deep well in Kerala's Wayanad, rescued

A woman fell into a well about 50-feet deep near Sultan Bathery in the Wayanad district of Kerala on August 10.
