Thursday, March 12, 2020
     
Tibetans hold protest outside UN to highlight deplorable human rights situation in Tibet

    The Tibetan community of Switzerland and Liechtenstein assembled here before the UN building to highlight the deplorable human rights situation in Tibet.

