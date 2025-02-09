Sunday, February 09, 2025
     
Updated on: February 09, 2025 16:44 IST

Swati Maliwal Emphasizes Urgent Need for CAG Report to Be Presented in Assembly

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal stressed the urgent necessity for the CAG report to be presented in the Assembly and undergo a comprehensive investigation for transparency and accountability.

