  5. Sudhanshu Trivedi on the rupee: "The rupee is getting stronger against the dollar."

Updated on: February 03, 2023 21:19 IST

India TV Budget Samvaad: Sudhanshu Trivedi on the rupee: "The rupee is getting stronger against the dollar."

Sudhanshu Trivedi, BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP, stated today that the rupee is strengthening globally in comparison to the dollar.
