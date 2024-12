Updated on: December 30, 2024 16:56 IST

South Korea's Fiery Plane Crash: 179 dead in deadliest air disaster in 30 Years

The deadliest air disaster in South Korea's history occurred on December 29, claiming the lives of 179 people. The tragic incident took place when a South Korean airliner, 'Jeju Airlines,' made a belly landing and skidded off the runway.