Updated on: September 20, 2022 8:49 IST

Shashi Tharoor। Congress President Election। Sonia Gandhi। Rahul Gandhi। Ashok Gehlot। India TV LIVE

Shashi Tharoor on Monday received Sonia Gandhi's approval to contest the party’s presidential polls on October 17, sources told India TV. Tharoor is a part of the G-23 leaders, who had been demanding an organizational overhaul. Tharoor earlier also endorsed a petition by a group of young party members seeking constructive reforms before meeting Gandhi. In case Rahul Gandhi does not contest, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was being seen as a front-runner, sources added. #congress #congresspresidentelection #shashitharoor #rahulgandhi #soniagandhi #ashokgehlot #indiatv