Updated on: October 14, 2024 11:23 IST

President Droupadi Murmu reaches Algeria, receives Guard of Honour on arrival

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Algiers, Algeria on October 13 the first leg of her three-nation visit. This is the first visit by an Indian President to Algeria. At the airport, the President was received by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria, as a special gesture.