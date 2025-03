PM Modi In Mauritius: PM Gets Welcome In Bihari Tradition, Geet Gawai Singers Perform 'Swagat Gaan' Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a traditional Bihari welcome in Mauritius on Tuesday, as Geet Gawai singers performed a Swagat Gaan (welcome song) upon his arrival in Port Louis. PM Modi is on a two-day State Visit during which he will attend the island nation's national day celebrations as th