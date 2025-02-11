Tuesday, February 11, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. PM Modi Arrives in France, Receives Grand Welcome From Indian Diaspora

News Videos

Updated on: February 11, 2025 14:48 IST

PM Modi Arrives in France, Receives Grand Welcome From Indian Diaspora

PM Modi arrived in Paris on February 10, receiving a warm welcome from the Indian Diaspora. He will co-chair the AI Action Summit with global leaders and tech CEOs to discuss AI innovation.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement