Updated on: February 02, 2025 10:49 IST

Philadelphia Plane Crash Death Toll Rises to 7, With 19 Others Estimated to Be Injured

Philadelphia: A tragic medevac plane crash in Philadelphia on January 31 killed at least seven people. Mayor Cherelle Parker confirmed six fatalities onboard, while one person died on the ground. The plane, headed to Tijuana, Mexico, was carrying a child patient, her mother, and four crew members.