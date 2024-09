Updated on: September 23, 2024 12:37 IST

Omar Abdullah attends ‘Shikara Rally’ in Srinagar ahead of 2nd phase voting in Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu Kashmir Elections: National Conference Vice President held a Shikara Rally in the Dal Lake as part of election campaign in Srinagar on September 22. The rally was held ahead of second phase of polls in Jammu and Kashmir.