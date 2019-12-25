Wednesday, December 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. No connection between NPR and NRC, says Home Minister Amit Shah

News Videos

No connection between NPR and NRC, says Home Minister Amit Shah

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 25, 2019 6:38 IST ]
Amit Shah said that the criticism of opposition parties over linking NRC with NPR is driven by political motives.The minister said, in NPR there will be no support documents that will be required.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoWorld celebrates Christmas Next VideoGovt to rename tunnel under Rohtang Pass after Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary  