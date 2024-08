Updated on: August 08, 2024 13:40 IST

Muslim Waqf Board Bill in Parliament Congress and Samajwadi Party opposed the Waqf amendment

Opposition to the Waqf Act Amendment Bill has also started...India Bloc political parties are standing against it...Congress...Samajwadi Party...and RJD are opposing the Waqf Act Amendment Bill.. .Mamata's TMC...AIMIM and Mehbooba Mufti's PDP are also against the Waqf Act Amendment Bill.