Updated on: January 22, 2025 23:28 IST

Muqabla: Yogi's aggression, Kejriwal's bet, who will win election?

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP's firebrand leader is going to campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections. Sources have shared CM Yogi's schedule for the assembly election campaign. The big question is whether the slogan 'batenge to katenge' will work in Delhi as well?