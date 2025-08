Malegaon Blast Case: Uma Bharti Hails Verdict, Urges Action Against Leaders for 'Bhagwa Terror' Label Malegaon blast case: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Uma Bharti expressed joy over the acquittal of all the accused, including Sadhvi Pragya. Recalling her visit to Pragya in Nashik jail, Uma Bharti said, "I cried when I met her... The way she was tortured, it is very difficult for any woman to bear that"