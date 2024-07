Updated on: July 31, 2024 16:06 IST

Lok Sabha Budget Session 2024:Why was Rahul Gandhi shocked by Anurag Thakur's statement? BJP vs. Congress?

During the discussion on the budget in the Lok Sabha, an altercation broke out between Anurag Thakur and Rahul Gandhi. Akhilesh Yadav also jumped into the fray on Rahul Gandhi's behalf. In fact, during the debate, Anurag Thakur attacked Rahul Gandhi without taking his name.