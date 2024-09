Updated on: September 17, 2024 10:24 IST

Kolkata: Junior doctors celebrate as Mamata announces removal of police commissioner Vineet Goyal

Kolkata: Junior doctors celebrated as 4 of their 5 demands have been met after their meeting with CM Mamata Banerjee. After meeting junior doctors on September 16, CM Mamata Banerjee announced the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner.