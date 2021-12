Updated on: December 28, 2021 11:00 IST

Key conspirator of Ludhiana court blast arrested in Germany

As India shared evidence to counter-terror agencies in Berlin, a top member of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has been arrested in Germany for allegedly being the main conspirator of the December 23 blast in the Ludhiana district court complex which killed one person and injured five others. The accused has been identified as Jaswinder Singh Multan.