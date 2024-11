Updated on: November 23, 2024 11:53 IST

Jharkhand Election Results: Shahnawaz Hussain exudes BJP led NDA alliance win in Jharkhand

The results of the Jharkhand assembly elections will be declared today. In Jharkhand, the BJP is facing off against the Congress-JMM alliance. Shahnawaz Hussain has made a big statement ahead of the counting. Stay tuned for the fastest results on India TV.