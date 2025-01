Updated on: January 01, 2025 13:47 IST

Happy New Year 2025: India Rings in 2025 With Grand Celebrations, Food and Fireworks

Happy New Year 2025: As new clock struck 00:00 hours, India seemed to be in ‘party all night’ mood. Popular celebration destinations across the nation dazzled up in new year lights. People in large numbers thronged clubs, restaurants and streets to welcome 2025 in their own way.