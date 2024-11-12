Tuesday, November 12, 2024
     
  5. Greta Thunberg Joins Climate Protest In Georgia's Tbilisi As COP29 Climate Summit Kicks Off In Baku

Updated on: November 12, 2024 13:41 IST

Greta Thunberg Joins Climate Protest In Georgia's Tbilisi As COP29 Climate Summit Kicks Off In Baku

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg joined protesters in Georgia for taking a stand against what she termed as greenwashing by Azerbaijan at COP29 conference. Watch the video to know more.

