Saturday, May 16, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Govt not even giving 2% of GDP in name of economic package: Anand Sharma

News Videos

Govt not even giving 2% of GDP in name of economic package: Anand Sharma

Congress leader Anand Sharma on May 15 said the central government is not even giving 2% of the GDP in name of economic package to mitigate effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X