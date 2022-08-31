Wednesday, August 31, 2022
     
Updated on: August 31, 2022 11:54 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Live: Kartik Aaryan | Shilpa Shetty | Arjun Bijlani Gets Bappa to his new home

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 LIVE: The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have kicked in in Maharashtra. Owing to the pandemic, celebrations were put on hold for two years. But this year, Mumbai has welcomed Ganapati Bappa with much glitz and glamour. Bollywood celebrities have also been seen visiting Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. Kartik Aaryan visited the temple with his family. He was spotted clicking selfies with cops, interacting with fans and offering puja.#ganeshchaturthi #mumbai #ganeshutsav #indiatv #31august2022 #hindinews #indiatvlive #hindilive
