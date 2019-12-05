Thursday, December 05, 2019
     
  5. DU teachers protest, demand absorption of ad-hoc teachers

DU teachers protest, demand absorption of ad-hoc teachers

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 05, 2019 15:08 IST ]

Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) continue their protest outside DU Vice-Chancellor's office demanding rollback of August 28 circular which stops the appointment of ad-hoc teachers.

