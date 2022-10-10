Updated on: October 10, 2022 7:48 IST

Delhi-NCR Rain Today: उत्तर भारत में आज भी बारिश का अलर्ट, बारिश के पानी में डूबकर 6 बच्चों की मौत

Delhi-NCR Rain Today: दिल्ली समेत उत्तर भारत में पिछले तीन दिनों से हो रही बारिश से आज भी राहत मिलने के आसार नहीं हैं। बारिश को देखते हुए नोएडा, गाजियाबाद समेत यूपी के कई जिलों में आज स्कूल बंद करने के आदेश जारी किए गए हैं। उधर गुरुग्राम में भी बारिश के जमे हुए पानी में डूबने से 6 बच्चों की मौत हो गई।The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh alerts for different districts of Uttarakhand which may lead to flash floods and landslides in the hill state today.There is moderate to high flash flood threat likely over some watersheds and neighborhoods of Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Champawat, Nanital, Almora, Chamoli and Pauri Garhwal districts of Eastern parts of Uttarakhand in the next 6 hours.#heavyrain #rainfall #indiatv